Veteran forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The 33-year-old Griffin, who had spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, was still a free agent as training camps opened across the league.

The Celtics suffered two major frontcourt injuries prior to the season. Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier and will likely miss the entire season, while Robert Williams underwent surgery on his troublesome knee and is expected to miss at least 8-12 weeks.

Heading into camp, Al Horford and Grant Williams were the Celtics' only frontcourt options who saw significant time last season. Luke Kornet is expected to play a bigger role in Williams' absence, but he only appeared in 12 games last season. Griffin, even at this stage of his career, will offer new head coach Joe Mazzulla a veteran option who can eat up minutes in the regular season.

