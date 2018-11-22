Celtics' Kyrie Irving says he's not planning to celebrate Thanksgiving: 'F--- Thanksgiving'

The Boston Celtics' early season struggles continued on Wednesday night with a 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks. Down by as much as 26, the Celtics made a big comeback in the fourth quarter, but fell short, largely due to some clutch shooting by Trey Burke. Now just 9-9 on the season, there will be plenty to discuss in regards to the Celtics' inability to meet expectations.

At the same time, there will also be plenty of discussion about one of Kyrie Irving's postgame quotes, in which he made it clear he doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving. MassLive's Tom Westerholm was on the scene:

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving had finished talking about the team's frustrating 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks and was making his way out of the scrum when a reporter wished him a happy Thanksgiving. Irving thanked the reporter politely, then added that he doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving. "(Expletive) Thanksgiving," Irving said. Irving confirmed to NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin afterward that his opposition to Thanksgiving is rooted in his Native American heritage.

While it may be surprising at first to hear Irving's harsh thoughts about the holiday, it's important to remember the context here. Irving has Native American heritage, as his grandmother was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and his late mother was adopted out of the tribe when she was young.

Over the summer, Irving, who has a tattoo of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal logo on the back of his neck, went through a naming ceremony with the tribe along with his sister. He was given the name "Little Mountain."