Celtics vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

Two Eastern Conference heavyweights will go head-to-head when the 76ers host the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Entering the match-up, the Sixers sit at fourth in the East, while the Celtics are a game behind in fifth. Both teams have championship aspirations, and there is a good possibility that the two teams will have to face off against each other in the postseason in order to reach those goals.

The Tuesday night match-up between the two teams is the third of the season, as the Celtics won each of the first two, which were both in Boston. The Sixers will also host Boston again in late March.

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Celtics: The Celtics rollercoaster ride of a season continues. The team had won 9 out of 10 games before dropping two straight to the Lakers and Clippers, prompting veteran forward Marcus Morris to call out his teammates. Now, the Celtics will look to bounce back and get back on track as the season moves toward the final playoff push. Many expected the Celtics to run away with the East this season, but that has been far from the case thus far.

76ers: Under new GM Elton Brand the Sixers have made some major moves like adding Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, and look like a completely different team than they did at the beginning of the season. While there may still need to be some chemistry ironed out, Philadelphia looks extremely formidable moving forward, and they will look to continue to increase on-court cohesion for the remainder of the regular season.

Game prediction, pick

The line likes the Sixers in this one, and with the way that the two teams have been playing over the past few games, that seems like the best bet. The Sixers have looked downright dominant since adding Tobias Harris and company to the rotation, while the Celtics have struggled since standing pat at the trade deadline. Add in the fact that Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will be sidelined for the contest with a knee injury, and a Sixers victory seems likely.