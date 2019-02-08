2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker: Raptors add Marc Gasol for playoff run; 76ers send Markelle Fultz to Orlando
A rundown of every deal that happened before the Feb. 7 trade deadline
The Feb. 7 trade deadline has officially come and gone, as some NBA teams found ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It was also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unloaded salaries to focus on the future.
There was a tremendous number of trades leading up to the deadline, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. Then we saw the 76ers make a huge move to add Tobias Harris from the Clippers, creating one of the most fearsome starting lineups in the NBA. Perhaps as a result, other top East teams loaded up as well, with the Bucks adding Nikola Mirotic from the Pelicans and the Raptors taking a big swing to get Marc Gasol from the Grizzlies.
In a move that some have expected for a while, the 76ers parted ways with their former No. 1 overall draft pick, Markelle Fultz, after horrific shooting struggles to begin his career. Philadelphia sent him to Orlando for Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks.
The biggest news, however, was a non-trade. The New Orleans Pelicans chose not to move All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, as the Lakers' offers reportedly barely elicited a response from the Pelicans brass.
Below is every trade that happened this season.
Trades during 2018-19 NBA season
Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Acquired: Rodney Hood
Acquired: Jimmy Butler, Justin Patton
Acquired: Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, 2022 second-round pick
- Analysis: Wolves make most of no-win situation
