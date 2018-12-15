Trevor Ariza trade grades: Wizards add some veteran experience; Suns add more young talent to their roster

Trevor Ariza has been one of the most popular names on the trade market since the Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a bleak 5-24 start this season. After signing Ariza over the summer on a one-year deal worth $15 million, the team ultimately decided moving the veteran forward made too much sense. The Suns reportedly made their move Saturday -- the first day free agents who signed this summer with new teams were available to be traded.

Despite being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers quite a bit as of late, the Suns ended up pulling the trigger on a trade that sent Ariza to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers. The two teams had originally agreed to a three-team trade along with the Memphis Grizzlies before it ultimately fell apart due to the Grizzlies wanting to include MarShon Brooks rather than Dillon Brooks.

So how did each side fare in this two-team trade? We take a look and hand out grades.

Washington Wizards

Washington receives: Trevor Ariza

The Wizards haven't exactly had the most success to start off the 2018-19 season. The team signed Dwight Howard in the offseason and Howard has only suited up for nine games this season before being sidelined with a back injury. In addition, there were reports that the Wizards' front office would trade John Wall or Bradley Beal if the right deal presented itself. Even though the Wizards have gotten off to just an 11-18 start, they're still just 3.5 games out of a playoff spot at this point.

While the haul is quite a bit to surrender for potentially just one year of Ariza, it's a move that could really help the Wizards on both ends of the floor. The veteran forward is still an above-average defender and Washington has really struggled on that side of the court. The Wizards are surrendering 117.2 points per game, which is good for second-worst in the entire NBA. From an offensive standpoint, Ariza is shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc and the Wizards struggle in that department. As a team, they're shooting just 27.8 percent, which is among the worst clips in the entire league. Ariza, who could possibly make his Wizards debut on Sunday against the Lakers (6 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), will be a difference-maker to some degree, but the Wizards likely won't be much of a threat in the postseason even with his presence in the fold. Grade: B

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix receives: Kelly Oubre, Austin Rivers

The Suns obviously are looking to unload veterans since they're off to just a brutal start. Phoenix signed Ariza in the offseason to help bolster its perimeter offense, but it didn't make sense for the Suns to hold onto him with just five wins to their credit. The team did have a strong 2018 draft class that include Deandre Ayton, Elie Okobo and Mikal Bridges, so the team clearly has their eye on the future.

In this trade, the Suns were definitely looking to bolster their backcourt and they were able to add some depth in the form of Rivers. However, the main attraction of this deal has to be acquiring a player of Oubre's caliber. The 2015 first-round pick is set to become a restricted free agent in 2019, which is most likely why the Wizards shipped him out of town. With a young team like the Suns, they're surveying their young assets in an attempt to figure out who could be a part of their long-term future. During the 2018-19 season thus far, Oubre is averaging 13.0 points and shooting 43.3 percent from the field. He's a very explosive wing player that can slide right into Ariza's starting spot upon his arrival. Grade: B+