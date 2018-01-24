Celtics vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Celtics vs. Clippers



Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24



Wednesday, Jan. 24 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



Staples Center in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: Well this wasn't expected to be a good game a month ago, but this Celtics-Clippers contest is going to be one of the more intriguing January matchups. Boston has lost four in a row and this road game is a back-to-back. Its offense has struggled to score as of late and it's led to some issues against teams it should be able to beat.

The Clippers, meanwhile, just keep finding ways to win. Despite injuries to all kinds of key players they've managed to pull together a 23-23 record and put themselves into playoff positioning. This would have been hard to believe earlier in the season when Los Angeles was well under .500 and its season felt lost due to the plethora of injuries.

This one honestly feels like a toss-up. The Celtics should be considered the favorite, but with their struggles as of late it's hard to buy into them at this moment. They need to turn their offense around. The Clippers have a very good chance of winning, especially at home.