Celtics vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Hawks and Celtics.
The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 35-15 overall and 21-5 at home, while Atlanta is 14-38 overall and 6-21 on the road. The Celtics have won five consecutive games and eight of nine. Boston is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 230,5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Hawks:
- Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -9.5
- Celtics vs. Hawks over-under: 230.5 points
- Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Boston -529, Atlanta 388
What you need to know about the Celtics
Boston beat Orlando 116-100 at home on Wednesday. It was another big night for Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, five dimes and eight boards. It was his seventh consecutive game with at least 20 points.
Kemba Walker (knee soreness), Jaylen Brown (ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (sore foot) are questionable for Friday's game.
Boston beat Atlanta 123-115 on Monday and will look to complete a season series sweep tonight.
What you need to know about the Hawks
Atlanta beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 on Wednesday. Trae Young shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 11 assists. John Collins had 27 points.
The Hawks, acquired centers Clint Capela and DeWayne Dedmon in separate trades this week and dealt for guard Derrick Walton Jr. and forward Skal Labissiere from the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively.
De'Andre Hunter (ankle) is questionable for Friday and Bruno Fernando (calf) and Cam Reddish (concussion) are doubtful.
How to make Celtics vs. Hawks picks
The model has simulated Celtics vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. SportsLine's model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Hawks vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
