Celtics vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from advanced computer model

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics vs. Hawks over-under: 230.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Boston -529, Atlanta 388

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston beat Orlando 116-100 at home on Wednesday. It was another big night for Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, five dimes and eight boards. It was his seventh consecutive game with at least 20 points.

Kemba Walker (knee soreness), Jaylen Brown (ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (sore foot) are questionable for Friday's game.

Boston beat Atlanta 123-115 on Monday and will look to complete a season series sweep tonight.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 on Wednesday. Trae Young shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 11 assists. John Collins had 27 points.

The Hawks, acquired centers Clint Capela and DeWayne Dedmon in separate trades this week and dealt for guard Derrick Walton Jr. and forward Skal Labissiere from the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively.

De'Andre Hunter (ankle) is questionable for Friday and Bruno Fernando (calf) and Cam Reddish (concussion) are doubtful.

