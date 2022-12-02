The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 18-4 overall and 11-1 at home, while the Heat are 10-12 overall and 2-8 on the road. It's the second game of a back-to-back between these two teams with both contests taking place in Boston.

The Celtics won the first meeting on Wednesday 134-121 and have now won and covered in five of the last six head-to-head matchups with Miami dating back to last year's Eastern Conference Finals. This time around, Boston is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 226.

What you need to know about the Boston Celtics

Boston is hoping for another victory after it enjoyed a cozy 134-121 win over Miami on Wednesday. Power forward Jayson Tatum was a one-man wrecking crew for Boston, shooting 8-for-12 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 49 points and 11 rebounds.

Tatum's performance on Wednesday further established himself as a leading MVP candidate as he's now averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Jaylen Brown also had 26 points in the win and Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points off the bench. Boston leads the NBA in offensive rating (122.2), field-goal percentage (49.8), 3-point shooting percentage (40.8) and free-throw shooting percentage (85.3).

What you need to know about the Miami Heat

The Heat have been battling significant injuries all season and Jimmy Butler missed his ninth game of the season on Wednesday. However, Butler did travel with the team to Boston and is questionable to return to action after missing the past seven games with a knee injury.

Butler's potential return obviously provides a huge boost and if the Heat can continue to get balanced scoring from the rest of its supporting cast, we should see a more competitive game on Friday. There were seven Heat players who reached double-figures in scoring on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo, Max Strus and Tyler Herro all scoring 20 or more.

