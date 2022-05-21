A pivotal Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals gets underway when the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics match up on Saturday night. Boston bounced back in Game 2 and evened this 2022 NBA playoff series at 1-1. The Celtics outlasted the Heat 127-102 on Thursday night. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), guard Gabe Vincent (hamstring), guard Max Strus (hamstring) and forward P.J. Tucker (knee) are all listed as questionable for Miami for Game 3.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Boston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 207.5.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 207.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Boston -270, Miami +220

MIA: Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss

BOS: Celtics are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games playing on one day of rest

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is a two-way force on the perimeter for Miami. Butler consistently plays defense at a high level and isn't afraid to defend the opposing team's best player. The Marquette product is a very good passer and knows how to draw contact to get to the free-throw line. Butler leads the squad in points (29.8), rebounds (7.6) and steals (2.2). In Game 2, he dropped 29 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Guard Tyler Herro has a nice shooting stroke from the outside. He can drain 3-pointers with regularity and quickly gains confidence. The Kentucky product is a sound passer with the athleticism to put the ball on the deck. Herro is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a phenomenal scoring option in the frontcourt. Tatum can easily score at three levels on the court and owns a variety of moves to beat his defender. The three-time All-Star has terrific body control and knows how to use his frame to create space. He's leading the squad in scoring (28.2) along with 5.8 rebounds and six assists per game. In the Game 2 win, Tatum amassed 27 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Guard Marcus Smart returned in Game 2 and provided Boston with a massive boost. The Oklahoma State product is a lockdown defender on the perimeter with the talent to guard multiple positions on the floor. Smart does a great job at being physical and poking the ball free. He's also a confident playmaker with a reliable jumper. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year is putting up 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. In his last outing, he logged 24 points, nine boards and 12 assists.

