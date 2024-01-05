The Utah Jazz will visit the Boston Celtics in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Boston is 26-7 overall and 16-0 at home, while Utah is 16-19 overall and 5-14 on the road. These teams have split their last four meetings, with the home team winning each time. The Jazz are 20-15 against the spread this season, while the Celtics are 15-16-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 14 points in the latest Jazz vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238.5 points.

Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Celtics -14

Celtics vs. Jazz over/under: 238.5 points

Celtics vs. Jazz money line: Celtics: -1137, Jazz: +713

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday as they managed a 154-148 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The victory was nothing new for the Jazz as they're now sitting on three straight. The Jazz got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jordan Clarkson out in front who scored 36 points to go along with six rebounds. Lauri Markkanen was another key contributor, scoring 31 points with seven rebounds.

Despite the win, Utah did not cover which ended its six-game ATS win streak. While the Jazz have the second-best cover percentage in the NBA at home, they are towards the bottom of the league in ATS success on the road, going 8-11. The Jazz have dealt with multiple injuries this season but that has also created depth as the team has six players averaging in double-figures and eight players averaging at least 9.0 points per game.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, the Celtics' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 127-123 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the loss, the Celtics had strong showings from Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum, who had 30 points and 13 rebounds. Less helpful for the Celtics was Jaylen Brown's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Boston has now lost three of its last four against the spread to put it under .500 versus the line on the season (15-16-2). The Celtics remain the most balanced team in the NBA, ranking second in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating. They have three players averaging at least 20 points per game in Tatum, Brown and Porzingis, but their top reserve in Al Horford (rest) is questionable to play on Friday.

