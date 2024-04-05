The Sacramento Kings will take on the Boston Celtics in an interconference showdown on Friday. Boston is 60-16 overall and 33-3 at home, while Sacramento is 44-32 overall and 21-17 on the road. The Celtics defeated the Kings, 144-119, in Sacramento on Dec. 20 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 10-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Kings odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226 points.

Celtics vs. Kings spread: Celtics -10

Celtics vs. Kings over/under: 226 points

Celtics vs. Kings money line: Celtics: -486, Kings: +365

SAC: The Kings are 13-8 ATS as a road underdog this season

BOS: The Celtics are 10-4 ATS over their last 14 games

What to know about the Kings

The Kings are coming off a 120-109 loss to the Knicks on Thursday as they remain on the East Coast for a battle against the team with the best record in the NBA. This is the second contest of a four-game road trip before the Kings finish the season with three straight at home as they try to climb into the top six in the Western Conference. The Kings are currently the No. 8 seed in the West and one game behind the sixth-seeded Suns. Sacramento is 4-4 over its last eight games, which has hindered its chances of moving out of the play-in tournament.

The combination of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis continues to excel for the Kings. Fox had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Knicks as he's averaging 26.8 points per game, 10th in the league. Sabonis is a walking triple-double, averaging 19.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He leads the league in rebounding and is fifth in assists with a triple-double in 26 of his 76 games (34%).

What to know about the Celtics

The Celtics have basically gone wire-to-wire as the best team in the NBA this season, and they enter Friday with seven more wins than any other team. Boston became the second team in the last five seasons to reach the 60-win plateau, and the Celtics have done so with a top-five scoring offense and defense. The Celtics are second in scoring (121 ppg) and fifth in points allowed (109.3 ppg). They have the best effective field goal percentage (57.9%) while allowing the second-lowest effective field goal percentage (52.3%).

Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, but the Celtics are far from a one-player team. They have arguably the best starting lineup in the league, with Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday all averaging at least 12 ppg. Brown (hand) and White (back) are questionable for Friday. The Celtics have won five straight games against the Kings and are 17-11 ATS against the West this season.

