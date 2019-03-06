Celtics vs. Kings: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Boston Celtics entered the season as one of the favorites to potentially represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. However, it's been a trying campaign for Boston, to say the least, and they've definitely struggled following the All-Star break. Kyrie Irving has been as testy as ever with his impending free agency, but the team finally did get it together with a dominant 128-95 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. It was certainly one of the more spectacular performances that Boston has put together this season.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are chasing the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and have lost three of their last four games. This is obviously a very young group that is headlined by the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, and Willie Cauley-Stein, so growing pains are to be expected. However, this team is on the cusp of securing a playoff berth and games like this may be what it takes for Sacramento to reach the postseason for the first since 2006.

How to watch Celtics at Kings

Date: Wednesday, March 6

Wednesday, March 6 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

GameTracker Odds: Kings -3.0

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Celtics: Boston has really seen their fair share of struggles following the All-Star break, but they did get back on track on Tuesday. One of the most intriguing storylines of that game was the play of Gordon Hayward off the bench. Obviously, Hayward hasn't had the impact that many expected when he signed with Boston in 2017, however, Hayward erupted for 30 points on a very efficient 12-of-16 shooting performance against the defending champs. It's certainly worth keeping an eye on whether Hayward continues to excel in his reserve role. Scoring 30 points on a nightly basis definitely isn't the norm, but another efficient performance would be huge for the Celtics.

Kings: Meanwhile, the Kings currently trail the Spurs by three games for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Sacramento certainly is running out of time if they want to qualify for the postseason as they have dropped five of their last seven games. The team's depth took a big hit with rookie Marvin Bagley III set to miss at least a week or two with a left knee sprain. Look for Harrison Barnes to have even more of a role in the offense as his production will need to increase to make up for losing a talented player like Bagley from the rotation. Barnes is coming off a 22-point performance against the New York Knicks in the team's last game.

Game prediction, pick

The Celtics have been struggling in a big way as have the Kings. This one is going to be close with the Celtics having played on Tuesday. Take the Kings, but it's going to be a narrow affair.