Atlantic Division rivals square off on Wednesday when the Brooklyn Nets (21-32) and the Boston Celtics (42-12) play on the second night of a back-to-back. The Celtics beat the Nets 118-110 at Barclays Center on Tuesday. Boston is on five-game win streak. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has dropped four of its last five games. The injury reports aren't official yet, though Ben Simmons (injury management) won't play for Brooklyn, according to coach Jacque Vaughn. Kristaps Porzingis (back) missed Tuesday's game for Boston.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Boston is a 13-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 227. Before making any Celtics vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 55-35 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nets vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Boston -13

Celtics vs. Nets over/under: 227 points

Celtics money line: Boston -923, Brooklyn +613

BKN: The Nets have hit the 1H game total Under in 21 of last 34 games

BOS: The Celtics have hit the 1H ML in 72 of last 94 games

Celtics vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges has been an impactful two-way force since coming over to Brooklyn. The Villanova product averages 21.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. In the Feb. 6 loss to the Mavericks, Bridges finished with 28 points, four assists and made five 3-pointers.

Guard Cameron Thomas brings plenty of offensive upside. Thomas creates his own shot with no hesitation and has a reliable perimeter jumper. The LSU product can also take defenders off the dribble. He logs 21.5 points and shoots 36% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Thomas dropped 26 points and four assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum continues to be one of the main contributors offensively. Tatum has superb footwork in the low post and will attack defenses in the mid-range area. The five-time All-Star also has a knack for drawing contact at the rim. Tatum is putting up 27.3 points and 8.6 boards per game. In Sunday's bout against the Heat, he notched 26 points, 10 boards and nine assists.

Guard Derrick White has been another asset in the backcourt. White is well-rounded offensively due to his jumper and ability to get into the lane. White averages 15.3 points and 4.7 assists per contest. Additionally, he's shooting 39 % from downtown. On Feb. 7 versus the Hawks, White finished with 21 points, six boards and seven assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nets vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Nets 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the total, projecting 232 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 55-35 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.