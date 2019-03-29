Celtics vs. Nets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The Boston Celtics pay a visit to Brooklyn to take on the Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

Both team have been playing mediocre ball as of late, with both squads going 5-5 in their last 10 meetings each. The Celtics are gunning for playoff positioning as they're attempting to take over the fourth seed from the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to hang on to one of the last playoff spots in the East as they're currently slotted as the seventh seed.

The Celtics have won two of the three meetings over the Nets this season, with their previous meeting ending in a 112-104 win for Boston on Jan. 28. D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points in that game while Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart led the way for the Celtics with 21 points apiece.

Here's everything you need to know about this Eastern Conference matchup:

Odds and Analysis

Celtics: The Celtics are looking to gain some momentum before they head into the postseason as they currently trail the Indiana Pacers by just a game for the fourth seed and home-court advantage. They're just 5-5 in their last 10 games as they have failed to establish any sort of momentum for a prolonged period of time.

Nets: The Nets are currently on a two-game losing streak as they look to hold off the Miami Heat for the seventh seed. They also remain just a game ahead of the Orlando Magic for the last playoff spot in the East.

The Celtics and Nets both match up well versus one another, with their last two games being decided by an average margin of 7.5 points. I'll go with the home team here as the Celtics are playing on the end of a road back-to-back. and the Nets appear to be a more motivated team.