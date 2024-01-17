The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Boston Celtics in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Boston is 31-9 overall and 19-0 at home, while San Antonio is 7-32 overall and 4-16 on the road. The Celtics have won three straight versus the Spurs, including a 33-point victory on New Year's Eve. Boston is 19-19-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Spurs are 17-21-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 16 points in the latest Spurs vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237.5 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Spurs spread: Celtics -16

Celtics vs. Spurs over/under: 237.5 points

Celtics vs. Spurs money line: Celtics: -1482, Spurs: +867

What you need to know about the Spurs

We saw a pretty high 246-over/under line for the Spurs' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 109-99 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Victor Wembanyama put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds. Less helpful for the Spurs was Devin Vassell's abysmal 0-for-5 three-point shooting.

Outside shooting has been an issue for San Antonio all year as it ranks 27th in 3-point percentage despite attempting the ninth most shots per game. The Spurs' strength is their ball movement as they rank fourth in assists despite ranking 23rd in scoring. Each of the team's top six scorers also average at least 3.0 assists per game as Gregg Popovich is getting this young Spurs squad to see the importance of getting everyone involved in an offensive attack. Center Zach Collins (ankle) is out for Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 12 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Celtics proved on Monday. They walked away with a 105-96 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were among the main playmakers for the Celtics as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds, while the latter scored 22 points with seven assists and six rebounds.

Holiday (elbow), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Derrick White (ankle) are all questionable for Wednesday, so Boston may have to dip more into its bench. However, the duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both healthy, and they are combining to average over 50 points per game. Boston leads the NBA in made 3-pointers, total rebounds, defensive rebounds and blocked shots.

Key Betting Info

The Celtics will be relying on another big game from Tatum to pull off a win. For the season, Tatum has averaged 27.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Spurs are 14-21-1 against the spread in their last 36 games when not the favorite.

The Spurs are 8-11 against the spread in their last 19 games as the road underdog.

The Celtics are 11-8 against the spread in their last 19 games when at home.

