The Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their respective winning streaks when they square off on Monday night. Oklahoma City extended its streak to two games with a 145-135 win at New York on Sunday. Boston has rattled off six straight wins, including a win at Detroit on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 12 points in the latest Celtics vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 100-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Thunder:

Celtics vs. Thunder spread: Celtics -12

Celtics vs. Thunder over/under: 228.5 points

Celtics vs. Thunder money line: Boston -700, Oklahoma City +500

Celtics vs. Thunder picks: See picks here

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, extending its winning streak to six games with its win over Detroit on Saturday. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown (knee), Al Horford (back) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), but star Jayson Tatum shouldered the load with a season-high 43 points in the win. Tatum now leads the NBA with 420 points through his first 13 games, averaging 32.3 per contest.

He has been even better during the recent hot stretch, averaging 34.8 points over his last six games. Tatum leads an offense that is sitting atop the NBA in scoring this year (119.5), and it will have Brown and Horford back for this contest. The Celtics have covered the spread in four of their last five games, while Oklahoma City has only covered twice in its last six games.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is coming off two of its best performances of the season, beating Toronto and New York by double digits over the weekend. The Thunder poured in 145 points against the Knicks on Sunday, coming four points shy of tying a franchise record. They had eight players score in double figures against Toronto on Friday for the first time in team history.

Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points on Sunday, eclipsing the 30-point mark for the eighth time this season. Josh Giddey became the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double in each of his first two games at Madison Square Garden, recording 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The Thunder have covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

How to make Thunder vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.