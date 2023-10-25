The Portland Trail Blazers hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023-24 NBA season opener for both teams. The Blazers will have a new look in year two under head coach Chauncey Billups after trading All-Star guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason. Portland finished last season with a 33-49 overall record. The Clippers enter the season with a healthy lineup led by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers finished last season with a 44-38 record, which was good for the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -9

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers over/under: 226 points

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -411, Trail Blazers +319

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers have two of the best players in the NBA in Leonard and George. Both players are healthy and available, which was rare last season. In 2022-23, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 56 games, while Leonard averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 52 games.

Los Angeles' supporting cast includes a pair of under the radar players who are both highly productive. Center Ivica Zubac finished last season averaging 10.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while guard Norman Powell averaged 17.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland will have a new look without Lillard. Forward Jerami Grant and guard Anfernee Simons are back as the team's top returning scorers from 2022-23. Grant finished last season with per game averages of 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while Simons averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers' most notable offseason acquisition was center DeAndre Ayton, who arrived as part of the blockbuster Lillard trade. Ayton, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns, and owns career averages of 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

