Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 26 predictions from simulation on 9-1 run

A pair of red-hot NBA teams square off on Tuesday evening when the Los Angeles Clippers travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Both squads are riding five-game winning streaks and, when it comes to top-end talent, there is no shortage on a display in a game headlined by Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as two-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds. Before you make any Clippers vs. Mavericks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Mavericks. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in more than 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Mavericks.

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Clippers -2

Clippers vs. Mavericks over-under: 227.5 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Clippers -129, Mavericks +108

Clippers: Montrezl Harrell matched career-high with 34 points on Sunday

Mavericks: Doncic is averaging 37.0 points, 11.8 assists, 8.5 rebounds in last 4

The model knows that the Clippers are quite potent, particularly when both Leonard and George are available. Leonard is averaging 25.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season, while George is producing 25.0 points and 6.3 minutes per game. While the pairing has only appeared for 73 minutes together, there is real talent on display, and the Clippers have strong supporting pieces. Beyond that, the Clippers lead the NBA in offensive rebounding and, while Los Angeles is turning the ball over at a higher rate than expected, the Mavs are one of the worst teams in the NBA at generating turnovers, helping to mitigate that perceived weakness.

Just because it has has a few edges doesn't mean Los Angeles will cover the Clippers vs. Mavericks spread on Tuesday.

The model is also keenly aware that the Mavericks have been explosive offensively this season. In fact, Dallas comfortably leads the NBA in offensive rating, landing in the top-10 in all four factors of offensive success. Doncic is the centerpiece of everything for the Mavericks, averaging a robust 30.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game in the early going. The 20-year-old is shooting 50 percent from the floor this season and, around him, the Mavericks deploy a great deal of perimeter spacing and a legitimate threat in the frontcourt with Kristaps Porzingis.

Though the Clippers present a talented and potentially dynamic defense, Los Angeles hasn't quite lived up to the preseason billing on that end of the floor. The Clippers do rank in the top 10 in defensive rating but, if the Mavericks can continue to operate at their blistering level of current efficiency, Dallas could have an advantage inside its own arena.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Clippers and which side of the spread hits in more than 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.