A Western Conference duel has the Los Angeles Clippers (39-21) going on the road to play the Houston Rockets (27-34) on Wednesday. The Clippers just had their two-game win streak halted when the Milwaukee Bucks topped Los Angeles 113-106 on Monday. On the other side, Houston has won two straight games, and last night it beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-101. Russell Westbrook (hand) is out for L.A., while Tari Eason (leg) is out for Houston.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston. Los Angeles is a 7-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Rockets odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 223. Before making any Rockets vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Clippers vs. Rockets spread: Los Angeles -7

Clippers vs. Rockets Over-Under: 223 points

Clippers vs. Rockets money line: Los Angeles -268, Houston +215

LAC: The Clippers have hit the money line in 31 of their last 42 games

HOU: The Rockets have hit the money line in 26 of their last 39 home games



Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is an effective playmaker for the Clippers. Leonard is scoring from all over the floor at will and uses his instincts to get to his spots. The six-time All-Star is averaging 24 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In Sunday's win over the Timberwolves, Leonard had 32 points and five boards.

Guard James Harden is thriving over in Los Angeles. Harden uses his court vision to be an effective playmaker while creating his own shot from all three levels. The 10-time All-Star logs 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per contest. In his last outing, Harden totaled 29 points and eight assists.

Why the Rockets can cover

Center Alperen Sengun is making his presence known when he's on the court. Sengun boasts excellent body control in the pick-and-roll or in the lane. The 21-year-old is smooth with the ball in his hands as well, and he leads the team in both scoring (21.3) and rebounds (9.3). In last night's win against the Spurs, Sengun dropped a career-high 45 points, 16 rebounds, and five steals.

Guard Jalen Green is another athletic bucket-getter for Houston. Green can naturally score the basketball and has the bounce to high fly above the rim. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick puts up 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest. On Mar. 2, Green amassed 34 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

