The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 16-13 overall and 8-6 at home, while the Timberwolves are 13-14 overall and 6-7 on the road. The two teams played a contentious game in the play-in tournament last season with Minnesota earning an emotional 109-104 win before losing in the first round to the Grizzlies.

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard as the superstar forward missed all of last season with an ACL injury but he's back in the lineup after missing 20 more games this year. Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 221. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Timberwolves:

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Clippers -6.5

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 221 points

Clippers vs. Timberwolves money line: Los Angeles -260, Minnesota +210

Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Clippers

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Clippers' strategy against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Los Angeles made easy work of Boston and carried off a 113-93 win. Los Angeles can attribute much of its success to Leonard, who had 25 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

It was Leonard's best game of the nine that he's played this season with the Clippers being extremely cautious with his minutes. He's now played four of the last five games for Los Angeles and has played at least 28 minutes in each of those contests. Paul George also had 26 points in the win over Boston and he's carried the mantle with Leonard out, averaging 23.8 points per game for the season.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota has to be hurting after a devastating 133-112 loss at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. However, the defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 23 points and eight assists, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 20 rebounds.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out, Russell, Gobert and Anthony Edwards have all had to pick up the slack and Gobert in particular has been playing well of late. He's averaging 19.5 points and 15.8 rebounds per game over his last four contests while shooting 66.0% from the floor.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Clippers vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.