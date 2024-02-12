The Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference matchup on Monday. Los Angeles is 35-16 overall and 20-5 at home, while Minnesota is 36-16 overall and 17-11 on the road. The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers, 109-105, on Jan. 14 in their first meeting of the season.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 223 points

Clippers vs. Timberwolves money line: Clippers: -186, Timberwolves: +155

MIN: The Timberwolves are 4-2 ATS over their last six games

LAC: The Clippers are 8-4 ATS over their last 12 games

What to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are coming off a 129-105 win over the Bucks on Saturday, maintaining their lead atop the highly competitive Western Conference. Minnesota has a half-game lead over the Clippers, who are one of three teams a half-game behind Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 4-2 over their last six contests with Anthony Edwards leading the offense with 25.9 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns is adding 22.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Minnesota has the best record in the Western Conference in large part due to a dominant defense. The Timberwolves have the best scoring defense in the league, allowing 107.1 ppg. The Bucks are the second-highest scoring offense in the NBA, and Minnesota held them nearly 18 points below their season scoring average. Opposing teams are shooting a league-low 44.9% from the field, and the Wolves are allowing the third-fewest assists and rebounds per game. Jaden McDaniels (finger) is questionable for Monday. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Clippers

The Clippers are coming off a 112-106 win over the Pistons on Saturday for their 10th victory over their last 12 contests. The Clippers have been especially dominant at home over recent weeks, going 9-1 over their last 10 matchups in Los Angeles. Paul George, who is averaging 22.5 ppg this season, had 33 points on Saturday. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.2 ppg and has scored at least 24 points in seven of his last eight contests.

The Clippers have the fourth-best shooting percentage (49.5%) in the NBA, including the top 3-point percentage (39.7%). The Clippers' top three scoring options in Leonard, George and James Harden all shoot at least 40% from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves have the seventh-best 3-point defense in the league, so the deep shot matchup will be a key decider on Monday. The Clippers have the eighth-best scoring defense in the NBA entering what could be a preview of a late Western Conference postseason series on Monday. See which team to pick here.

