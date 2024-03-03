We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 42-18 overall and 22-7 at home, while Los Angeles is 38-20 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Timberwolves enter Sunday's matchup as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are three games back as the No. 4 seed.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves vs. Clippers over/under: 220.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Clippers money line: Timberwolves: -119, Clippers: -101

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Kings on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 124-120. The Timberwolves' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves got a solid performance out of Jaden McDaniels, who scored 26 points to go along with seven rebounds. Rudy Gobert also had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds while blocking three shots. He's now registered a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers entered their matchup on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Washington Wizards with a comfortable 140-115 victory. James Harden led the charge by going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and eight assists. Kawhi Leonard was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double with 27 points and nine rebounds.

It's been a resurgent season for both Harden and Leonard, with Harden averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.6% from the 3-point line. Paul George also returned to the lineup on Friday after missing a week with left knee soreness. George finished with 22 points and six rebounds in the win over Washington.

