The Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards wrap up the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season with a matchup on Thursday. The Clippers are 24-13 this season, including a 12-7 mark on the road. The Wizards are just 13-20 overall and 6-10 at home, though Washington has won seven of the last 10 games. The Clippers won the first battle between these teams by a 19-point margin on Feb. 23. Kawhi Leonard (back) is questionable for the Clippers, with Marcus Morris (concussion) listed as doubtful.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 5.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 235.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Wizards odds.

Clippers vs. Wizards spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers vs. Wizards over-under: 235.5 points

Clippers vs. Wizards money line: Clippers -245, Wizards +205

LAC: The Clippers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

WASH: The Wizards are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover



Paul George is enjoying a fantastic season, averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game after struggling in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. On top of his overall production, George is converting 45 percent of his 3-point attempts, and he is a big reason for the Clippers' top-four overall offense. In this matchup, the entire Clippers team should be encouraged offensively, as the Wizards struggle mightily on the defensive side of the floor. Washington is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 113.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Wizards are also 28th in preventing their opponents from generating free throws. While Washington is better on offense, they aren't lighting the world on fire either, as the Wizards are scoring fewer than 1.1 points per possession for the season (20th in NBA) and grabbing only 23.4 percent of their own missed shots, landing in the bottom tier of the league on the offensive glass.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is led by a productive, star-driven backcourt. Bradley Beal leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.9 points per game, and he is a proven, high-volume shot creator. Russell Westbrook is averaging 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, contributing in multiple facets. In addition, Washington is No. 2 in the NBA in free throw creation rate, and the Wizards protect the ball at an above-average level, committing a turnover on only 13.7 percent of offensive possessions.

Defensively, the Wizards will have their hands full in this matchup, but they are very strong in transition. Washington allows only 10.7 fast break points per game, No. 4 in the NBA, and they are a top-eight team in allowing only 45.4 points per game in the paint. The Wizards also create turnovers at an above-average level, which can lead to easy buckets in transition offensively.

