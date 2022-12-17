The Washington Wizards (11-18) and the Los Angeles Clippers (17-14) square off in a cross-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Wizards are looking to get back in the win column. Washington is on a seven-game losing streak, falling 141-128 to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Los Angeles had its three-game win streak halted, losing 111-95 to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Reggie Jackson (Achilles), Ivica Zubac (knee) and Paul George (knee) are questionable for Los Angeles. Bradley Beal (hamstring) is questionable for the Wizards.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 6.5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Clippers odds The over/under for total points is set at 221.5.

Wizards vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -6.5

Wizards vs. Clippers over/under: 221.5 points

Wizards vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -260, Washington +210

WAS: Over is 7-1-2 in the Wizards' last 10 games following a straight-up loss

LAC: Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is an athletic and complete player in the frontcourt. Leonard owns a massive wingspan that allows him to swarm the ball handler and get into passing lanes. The five-time All-Star can score at all three levels and carry the offense in stretches. Leonard averages 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Forward Marcus Morris Sr. brings some tenacity onto the floor. Morris Sr. owns the versatility to play either the three or four spot. The Kansas product has a nice post-game and can space the floor with a smooth jumper. The 33-year-old logs 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and shoots 37% from downtown. On Thursday, he dropped 14 points and seven boards.

Why the Wizards can cover

Center Kristaps Porzingis is a dynamic two-way force in the paint. Porzingis hovers around the lane and provides the Wizards with a superb shot-blocker. The 27-year-old has an all-around offensive game including a reliable jumper from the perimeter. Porzingis is leading the team in points (22.6), rebounds (8.9) and blocks (1.6).

Forward Kyle Kuzma has been an effective and reliable threat in the frontcourt. Kuzma has the athleticism to finish through contact in the paint while spacing the floor. The Utah product thrives in transition and catch-and-shoot situations. He's averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Kuzma has also knocked down at least four 3-pointers in four straight games. In his last contest against Los Angeles, he dropped 35 points and 12 boards.

