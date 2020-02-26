Coby White makes NBA history by becoming first rookie reserve to score 30-plus in three straight games

Things haven't gone super smoothly for the Chicago Bulls this season, but the play of rookie guard Coby White has been a silver lining. White has been productive in a reserve role for the Bulls over the course of the campaign, and on Tuesday night he made NBA history. Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he became the first rookie in league history to score 30-plus points in three consecutive games while coming off the bench.

Coby White is the first rookie in @NBA history to score 30+ points in three consecutive games coming off the bench. pic.twitter.com/5zyweqs19c — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 26, 2020

White also became the first rookie in NBA history to make five or more 3-pointers in three consecutive games as he connected on six triples against the Thunder on Tuesday night after hitting five against the Wizards on Sunday. He also joined Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with three straight 30-point games. White has credited his trademark bouncy hair for his hot scoring streak.

"Yeah. It gives me powers," White said of his hair after the game against the Wizards, via ESPN. "That's what everybody says. It's kind of my trademark."

The Bulls drafted White out of North Carolina with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 Draft. On the season, White is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 24.7 minutes of action per game. He has yet to start for Chicago, but considering the promise he has shown, there are certainly some who think he's worthy of a spot in the first five. However, Bulls coach Jim Boylen doesn't seem quite ready to make that move.

"We've got a second group that's playing pretty good again, and we're also melding Coby into that first group at times in the game, so coming off a two 33-point games, I don't know if it makes sense to do that," Boylen said. "We'll examine it, we'll look at it."

White has certainly been playing well in a reserve role, but if he continues to produce at the level that he has over the past few games, Boylen will have to consider trying him out as a starter.