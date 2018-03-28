Damian Lillard dropped 41 points, flew home to see the birth of his first child on legendary night

It's going to be hard for anyone in the NBA to top the night Damian Lillard had on Tuesday.

First, the All-Star guard put on a magnificent performance to help his Portland Trail Blazers to an impressive road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Dropping 41 points -- 20 of which came in the fourth quarter -- nine rebounds, six assists and four steals, Lillard outdueled Anthony Davis (36 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks) to get the Blazers a 106-103 victory.

It was yet another truly stunning performance from Lillard, who has been on an absolute tear lately. Including Tuesday's win, the Trail Blazers have won 17 of their past 20 games, and during that stretch, Lillard is averaging 30.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Thanks to the latest win, the Trail Blazers are now 2 1/2 games up on the Oklahoma City Thunder for third place in the Western Conference, and are closing in on securing home-court advantage for the first round.

And to top it all off, Lillard left New Orleans to immediately fly home to witness the birth of his first child. It doesn't get much better than that.

Unfortunately for the Blazers, Lillard will not be with the team for their game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. But given how the Grizz have been playing the past few months, that shouldn't be that big of a deal.