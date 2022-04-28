Devin Booker has been out since the middle of Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns' first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans with a strained hamstring, but the All-Star guard is back for Thursday's Game 6, coach Monty Williams confirmed about 90 minutes before tip-off.

The expectation, for now, is that Booker will return in limited minutes. Booker was still listed as "questionable" on the latest injury report before game time.

The Suns currently lead the Pelicans 3-2 in their first-round series, and have won two of the three full games that they have played without Booker. A win on Thursday would set them up to play either the Dallas Mavericks or the Utah Jazz in the second round, with Dallas the likelier opponent due to its 3-2 lead over Utah. Should the Suns lose Game 6, they would host Game 7 against New Orleans on Saturday.

Booker missed time with another hamstring injury during the regular season. In the 68 games he played, he averaged 26.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting. He played some of the best defense of his career, took on more a playmaking burden when Chris Paul was out and ultimately helped lead the Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record.