NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has recently made a habit out of criticizing former Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard. Just months after mocking Howard for playing in the Taiwanese T1 League, O'Neal is ripping the 37-year old's less-than-stellar start with the Taoyuan Leopards.

"They have a losing record. . . Somebody sent me that they have a losing record. I ain't losing to anybody in Taiwan, I'll tell you that," O'Neal said during his podcast on Thursday. "How do you have a losing record in Taiwan? Come on now."

The Leopards have had a 3-11 start to the season despite Howard starring for the team. In his first game in the Taiwanese T1 League back in November, Howard scored 38 points, grabbed 26 rebounds, dished out nine assists, and registered four blocks in a 120-115 victory.

Still, O'Neal wasn't impressed with Howard's debut.

"You should never be complimented for being a good father because that's what you're supposed to do, right?" O'Neal said back in November. "He's supposed to have 30 points playing against dudes 5'8."

Following O'Neal's harsh criticism, Howard responded to the remarks while on Instagram Live.

"This message is for Shaquille O'Neal," Howard said. "First thing I want to say is, you gotta stop hating brother. You gotta stop hating! I have never in my life came at you about your basketball career, your family, your kids, anything of the sort. Because there is no need to. The world is too big to hate on another man. … Have I joked about, I've mimicked your voice, have I mimicked what I see on TV? Everybody do that. Comedians do that. People do that all the time. And I do it all the time, I do that to everybody. But I do not hate on people. …

"So stop hating. I saw a video of you talking about me playing basketball in Taiwan and I'm playing at the Life Time Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates in this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and it's hating. And you too old to be hating. You too big to be hating. You suppose to be Superman, the original Superman. Shaquille O'Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?"

After winning in Howard's debut, the Leopard went on to lose their next 10 games, but have won back-to-back games in February.