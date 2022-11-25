Former NBA star Dwight Howard recently drew some criticism from Shaquille O'Neal following his dominant debut playing in Taiwan's T1 League. Howard called O'Neal's comments "disrespectful," and he ripped the NBA legend in a recent Instagram Live session.

Howard recently scored 38 points and grabbed 25 rebounds in a 120-115 win over New Taipei CTBC DEA while playing for the Taoyuan Leopards. The eight-time NBA All-Star also recorded nine assists and four blocks in addition to launching 10 3-pointers.

However, O'Neal clearly wasn't impressed. In Thursday's episode of "The Big Podcast," O'Neal was asked by Spice Adams about Howard's play in Taiwan.

"You should never be complimented for being a good father because that's what you're supposed to do, right?" O'Neal said. "He's supposed to have 30 points playing against dudes 5'8."

O'Neal also went on to compare Taiwan's T1 League to a "Life Time Fitness league."

Following O'Neal's comments, Howard clearly wasn't happy with what the Los Angeles Lakers legend had to say. He began speaking about jealousy then weighed in on O'Neal's comments.

"This message is for Shaquille O'Neal," Howard said. "First thing I want to say is, you gotta stop hating brother. You gotta stop hating! I have never in my life came at you about your basketball career, your family, your kids, anything of the sort. Because there is no need to. The world is too big to hate on another man. … Have I joked about, I've mimicked your voice, have I mimicked what I see on TV? Everybody do that. Comedians do that. People do that all the time. And I do it all the time, I do that to everybody. But I do not hate on people. …

"So stop hating. I saw a video of you talking about me playing basketball in Taiwan and I'm playing at the Life Time Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates in this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and it's hating. And you too old to be hating. You too big to be hating. You suppose to be Superman, the original Superman. Shaquille O'Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?"

After being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Howard played 18 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington 76ers. The 36-year-old most recently played for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season in which he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.