Drafted No. 8 overall in 2014 by the Sacramento Kings, Nik Stauskas never found solid footing in the NBA, bouncing around with six different teams including a two-game hardship stint with the Miami Heat this season. But he could always shoot, and he's still trying to make a go of it in the G League.
Stauskas had himself a night on Tuesday.
Playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, Stauskas poured in 57 points in a victory over the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate). Stauskas scored a G League record 38 first-half points and finished 11-for-15 from beyond the arc.
🤯 57 PTS - 20/29 FG - 11/15 3PT 🤯— NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 2, 2022
Nik Stauskas MADE HISTORY! The @NBAGrandRapids star went off for a career-high and franchise record tonight. His 57 points is tied for the sixth highest scoring game in G League history. pic.twitter.com/HC92SU78tw
The 57 points mark the sixth-highest single-game output in G League history, and Stauskas also became just the second player in G League history to score at least 24 points on 100-percent shooting in a single quarter, which he did in the first, knocking down his first 12 shots, including seven 3-pointers, before his first miss.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.