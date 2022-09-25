MILWAUKEE -- When CBS Sports' annual NBA Top 100 list was released earlier this month, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo stood alone at No. 1. Such lists are more for the fans and media rather than the players, but at Milwaukee's media day on Sunday, Giannis weighed in with his own thoughts.

To little surprise, he downplayed his own standing and declared Steph Curry the best player in the world after leading the Golden State Warriors to the title last season.

"Do I believe that I'm one of the best players in the league in the way I help my team be great and win games? "Yeah I do," Giannis said. "I'm mature enough, I'm old enough to understand that. Do I believe I'm the best in the world? No. I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last one standing, the person that takes his team to the finish line and helps them win games and become champion.

"Two years ago when we did that, yeah, when I was sleeping in my bad I was like 'Ah yeah, maybe I'm the best player in the world.' But now, no. In my opinion, the way I view it, the winner is the best. The guy who wins is the best... I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry until the next player."

As Giannis noted, he is, at worst, one of the best players in the world. He put up 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game last season. He is the only player in league history to officially average at least 29 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one block, and he's done so twice in his career. A dominant physical force who cares more the craft and improving than perhaps anyone else in the league, he will remain an MVP candidate for years to come.

But he is not currently the defending champion, and his argument -- however self serving for his image -- that Curry has the top spot as the best player on the best team is certainly valid. For what it's worth, Curry came in at No. 2 on CBS Sports' list, so it's not as if we had him too far behind.