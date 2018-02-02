Greg Monroe to reportedly sign with Celtics, providing big boost for Boston's offense

The Boston Celtics have reportedly found the extra offensive help they were looking for.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics will sign Greg Monroe once the big man clears waivers on Friday evening.

Greg Monroe will sign with the Boston Celtics, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2018

Monroe, who started the season with the Bucks, was traded to the Phoenix Suns back in November. It was clear then that he was a buyout candidate, as the struggling Suns had no use for the veteran big man. Monroe was finally bought out earlier this week, and there were numerous teams interested in signing him.

One of those teams was the New Orleans Pelicans, who reportedly made a strong push to sign Monroe in recent days. After the loss of DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury, Monroe would have been a nice pickup for New Orleans.

The Celtics, however, were able to offer Monroe more money, which likely played a role in his decision. Plus, the Celtics are leading the Eastern Conference, and look likely to make a deep playoff run.

Monroe's ability to rebound and score down low should be a big boost to the Celtics' second unit. As deep as the Celtics are, they fall apart on the offensive end when Kyrie Irving exits the game, and Monroe should help to stabilize the offense when he sits.