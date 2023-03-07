The Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) on Tuesday, Mar. 7. The Lakers are 16-15 at home and Memphis is 12-20 on the road. The Lakers will be looking to build off a 113-105 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, while the Grizzlies will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 135-129 in their last outing. Ja Morant (suspension) and Steven Adams (ankle) are out for Memphis. Mo Bamba (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), and LeBron James (foot) are out, while Anthony Davis is listed as day-to-day for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 1 point in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Lakers -1

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 226 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles -120, Memphis 100

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Los Angeles proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles beat the Dubs 113-105. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 39 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

The Lakers will be extremely short-handed on Tuesday, especially if Davis is unable to play. Davis scored 28 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in Los Angeles' last meeting with Memphis. For the season, Davis is averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 135-129 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis was up 112-97 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Tyus Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes along with five steals.

Allowing an average of 117.6 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could bode well for Memphis with their leading scorer (Ja Morant) suspended. With Morant out of the lineup, the Grizzlies will be looking for more output from shooting guard Desmond Bane (21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds per game).

How to make Lakers vs. Grizzlies picks

