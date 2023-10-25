A Western Conference battle is on tap for Wednesday as the Memphis Grizzlies will host the New Orleans Pelicans to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. These two teams picked No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2020 NBA Draft but the Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant rivalry hasn't really come to fruition because of injuries for Williamson and a combination of injuries/off-the-court issues for Morant. They've only played each other six times and Morant will be absent on Wednesday as he begins a 25-game suspension.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -1

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over/under: 224.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Grizzlies -108, Pelicans -112

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis is coming off a season where it went 51-31 to finish second in the Western Conference but exited the 2023 NBA playoffs in the first round after losing to the Lakers 4-2. The Grizzlies now have 107 wins over their last two seasons but they'll have a big hole to plug without Morant for the first 25 games.

Former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart joined Memphis as part of the three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. Smart should be an excellent fit with a team that ranked second in the NBA in defensive rating (111.2) in 2022-23 and Desmond Bane will have to carry the scoring load with Morant sidelined.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans are coming off a season where they went 42-40 to finish ninth in the West but lost in the NBA play-in tournament to the Thunder. Williamson only played 29 games last season but did average 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 60.8% from the floor.

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram give the Pelicans a trio of incredibly capable scorers when Williamson is healthy while Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Murphy III give the roster a couple of additional scoring threats. Williamson has already missed 214 games in his four-year career and his health will be critical to New Orleans becoming a contender in the Western Conference in 2023-24.

