When the Washington Wizards welcome the Memphis Grizzlies for their Sunday matchup, both teams will likely be without several of their top players. Bradley Beal is still recovering from COVID-19, but Memphis will probably be without Ja Morant (ankle) and Desmond Bane (toe), who are both designated as doubtful. With Morant and Bane in the lineup, the Grizzlies won the previous meeting between the two sides on Nov. 6, 103-97.

Tip-off from Capital One Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET. Washington is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 217.5.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies spread: Wizards -1.5

Wizards vs. Grizzlies over/under: 217.5 points

Wizards vs. Grizzlies money line: Washington -125, Memphis +105

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards picked up a 121-112 win over the Utah Jazz this past Saturday. Center Kristaps Porzingis dropped a double-double and led all players in the game with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Kyle Kuzma continued his strong play this season with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Wizards have been winning games without a ton of production on offense, and they score just 108.5 points per game (27th in the NBA). A big part of that has been their lack of reliable 3-point shooting. The Wizards take the fourth-fewest 3-point attempts per game (29.7), probably because they have made just 32.6% of them this season.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, 114-103. The team ran away with 72 points in the first half and coasted from there to the victory. Morant nearly posted a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. if he is unable to play tonight, Tyus Jones will likely start in his place, and he has averaged 10.5 points with 3.8 assists this year.

John Konchar would be the fill-in for Bane, and he has averaged 6.8 points with 5.3 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game in 2022. Memphis' offense has been one of the league's best, averaging 116.5 points per game.

