Hawks land jersey sponsorship with Atlanta-based health company led by Dr. Oz

The Atlanta Hawks have landed a uniform sponsorship for the upcoming season with health and wellness engagement platform Sharecare that will place the company's logo on the left shoulder of the team jersey, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The agreement between the Hawks and Sharecare, according to the report, spans for five years; the NBA's new pilot program that made the ad space on the jersey available is only a three-year program, but could be extended.

Atlanta is the 13th team to take advantage of the NBA's new rule that allows a team to sell the coveted ad space on the jersey, joining the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and others. Previous deals have varied from $2.5 million to $10 million annually, and although financial terms haven't been disclosed for this particular agreement, Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold said it might be in the mid-range of that price point.

"We're not the lowest, and we're not the highest," Arnold told the paper.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, better known as Dr. Oz from television, is also one of the founders of Sharecare.

Monetary value of the ad space will vary from team to team, as reports from July suggested the NBA champion Golden State Warriors were seeking $15 to $20 million for their ad space, which is still yet to be sold.

According to Hawks chief revenue officer Andrew Saltzman, the deal with Sharecare is the team's second largest annual sponsorship, behind only the Philips Arena naming rights deal.