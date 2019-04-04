Hawks' Vince Carter confirms he wants to play an NBA-record 22nd season
Vince Carter has gone on record as saying he intends to play a 22nd season, an NBA record
If he has his way, Vince Carter is going to do it -- he will play a 22nd NBA season.
The 42-year-old confirmed during the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks' game versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night that he intends to play an NBA-record 22nd season if there is a team that would be willing to sign him as a free agent this summer.
Carter originally entered the NBA in 1998 -- yes, that long ago. If the Hawks or another team signs the veteran swingman to a contract for the 2019-20 season, his career will have spanned four different decades -- another record that has never been accomplished by any NBA player in history.
The 1998 draftee has remained healthy throughout his 21-year career, especially in his later years. The oldest player in the league has managed to play in 73 of the Hawks' 78 games this season, contributing as a valuable role player. He's averaging 7.5 points per game on an efficient 39.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. That's his best 3-point shooting percentage since the 2012-13 season.
Considering his last two stints have been with non-contenders such as the Sacramento Kings and the Hawks, one has to assume that Carter's motivation at this point is to keep playing because he enjoys it -- not necessarily because he's ring chasing.
However, considering he's never won a ring -- heck, he's never even played in an NBA Finals -- maybe Carter signing with the original team that drafted him -- the Golden State Warriors -- isn't out of the realm of possibilities?
