The Atlanta Hawks (34-39) will try to close the month of March on a five-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (46-27) on Saturday night. Atlanta is riding a four-game hot streak that includes two major upsets over Boston in the last five days. The Hawks are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting just a half-game back of Chicago. Milwaukee lost to the Lakers in double overtime on Tuesday before falling to New Orleans on Thursday.

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4

Hawks vs. Bucks over/under: 223.5 points

Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -173, Hawks +146

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is in the middle of an incredible run right now, pulling off several huge upsets during its four-game winning streak. The Hawks took down the Celtics as 11-point underdogs on Monday, rallying from 30 points down to stun the top team in the NBA. They cruised to a 120-106 win over Portland on Wednesday, as Dejounte Murray scored 30 points and dished out seven assists.

He was even better on Thursday, pouring in a career-high 44 points and knocking down a game-winner in overtime to lead Atlanta to a 123-122 win over Boston. The Hawks were 16-point underdogs, but they drilled 15 3-pointers and outrebounded the Celtics, 59-50. They have now covered the spread in seven of their last eight home games, and they are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Bucks can cover

Atlanta is going to have a difficult time recovering emotionally and physically from its shocking overtime win on Thursday, especially since it has to face another elite team on Saturday. Milwaukee is in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, and it has not lost three straight games since Feb. 8. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 14 rebounds and four assists on 15 of 22 shooting in a loss to New Orleans on Thursday.

He has been dealing with left hamstring tendinopathy, but he has been available for the last four games and is expected to play on Saturday. His production has not been slowed during that stretch, as he's averaged 28.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 38.5 minutes per game. The Bucks have covered the spread in six of their last seven games against teams within their conference.

