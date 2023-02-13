Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 15-43 overall and 7-18 at home, while Atlanta is 29-28 overall and 14-17 on the road. The Hornets lead the season series 2-1, and Charlotte also covered in both straight-up victories, while Atlanta covered in its straight-up win.

Atlanta is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 239.5.

Hornets vs. Hawks spread: Hornets +5.5

Hornets vs. Hawks over/under: 239.5 points

Hornets vs. Hawks money line: Charlotte +185, Atlanta -225

What you need to know about the Hornets

This past Saturday, the Hornets lost to the Denver Nuggets at home by a decisive 119-105 margin. The top scorers for Charlotte were power forward P.J. Washington (22 points) and small forward Gordon Hayward (21 points). LaMelo Ball nearly piled up a triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

No team has struggled on offense as much as Charlotte this year as it ranks dead-last in offensive efficiency. Simply putting the ball into the hoop is a labor as it ranks last in 3-point percentage, second-to-last in field goal percentage, and third-to-last in free throw percentage. It won't help tonight that 20-point per game scorer, Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand), is out while new trade acquisition, Reggie Jackson, is not with the team and unlikely to play a game for the Hornets.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the San Antonio Spurs at home this past Saturday as they won 125-106. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 17 dimes.

Atlanta has an inverted offense in today's NBA as it leads the league in both 2-point makes and 2-point attempts while ranking in the bottom five in both 3-point makes and attempts. But hitting from beyond the arc is still a barometer for success as the team is just 10-18 when it shoots below 35% on 3-pointers compared to 19-10 when it shoots at least 35%. New trade acquisition Saddiq Bey is available for Atlanta tonight, but John Collins (hip) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) are both questionable.

