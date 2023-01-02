Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (19-18) hit the road to take on Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17) on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 11-7 at home, while the Heat are 8-10 on the road. Miami is looking to build off a 126-123 win over the Utah Jazz, while the Clippers are looking to halt a two game losing streak after falling to the Indiana Pacers 131-130 on New Year's Eve. Miami is 13-22-2 and Los Angeles is 20-18 against the spread this season.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Heat spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Heat over/under: 220 points

Clippers vs. Heat money line: Los Angeles -190, Miami 158

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers were just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 131-130 to the Indiana Pacers. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Paul George, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 45 points and nine rebounds.

Small forward Kawhi Leonard is starting to resemble his old self and is averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game since returning from injury. The Clippers have five other players averaging double-digit points per game led by Norman Powell (15.3), Marcus Morris Sr. (13.4), and Reggie Jackson (12.2). Veteran point guard John Wall averages 11.4 points and 5.3 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Heat

Speaking of close games: the Heat skirted by the Utah Jazz 126-123 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Tyler Herro as the clock expired. It was another big night for Miami's center Bam Adebayo, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Miami has struggled at times on the offensive end this season, and enter this matchup ranked dead last in the NBA in points scored per game (109.0). That said, the Heat have a dynamic trio in Herro (21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists per game), Adebayo (21.2 points, 9.8 rebounds 3.3 assists per game), and Jimmy Butler (21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game), that can carry them to victory against any team in the league on any given night.

