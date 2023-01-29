The Miami Heat (28-22) and the Charlotte Hornets (14-36) link up in a contest between Southeast Division foes on Sunday afternoon. Miami has won three straight games and looks to keep it rolling on Sunday. On Friday, the Heat knocked off the Orlando Magic 110-105. Meanwhile, the Hornets secured a 111-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday to halt a two-game skid.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Heat as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Hornets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 223.5.

Heat vs. Hornets spread: Miami -6.5

Heat vs. Hornets over/under: 223.5 points

Heat vs. Hornets money line: Miami -225, Charlotte +185

MIA: The Heat are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss

CHA: The Hornets are 6-1 ATS in their last seven Sunday games

Why the Heat can cover



Forward Jimmy Butler impacts the game in many different areas. Butler is relentless and fearless attacking the lane, absorbing contact to finish at the rim. The Marquette product has a reliable mid-range jumper and constantly finds his way to the foul line. Butler averages 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Butler racked up 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists in his last game.

Guard Kyle Lowry is a veteran presence in the backcourt who showcases good perimeter shooting with a solid court vision. Lowry finds his way into the passing lane to swipe away steals and push the tempo. The six-time All-Star averages 12.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. On Jan. 22, he totaled 17 points, four steals, and went 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Why the Hornets can cover

Guard LaMelo Ball is a long, lengthy, and athletic facilitator. Ball owns outstanding ball handles and passing accuracy to thread the needle. The 2020 third-overall pick plays with supreme confidence and lets it fly from beyond the arc. Ball is averaging 23.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He finished with 32 points, seven assists, and two steals in the Jan. 14 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Guard Terry Rozier has been an explosive and assertive scorer in the backcourt. Rozier has good bounce and is able to finish above the rim with no problem. The Louisville product is an excellent finisher and owns a reliable jump shot. Rozier logs 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists per contest. In his last outing, he had 28 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

