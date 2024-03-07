The Miami Heat (35-26) travel to play the Dallas Mavericks (34-28) for an exciting cross-conference showdown on Thursday evening. The Mavericks have hit a wall lately, dropping three straight and five of their last six games. On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers knocked off Dallas, 137-120. Meanwhile, Miami enters Thursday's contest full of confidence after winning seven of its last eight games. On Tuesday, the Heat outlasted the Pistons, 118-110.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena in Dallas. The Mavericks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under for total points is 229.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -4.5

Heat vs. Mavericks over/under: 229.5 points

Heat vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -196, Miami +163

MIA: The Heat are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games

DAL: The Mavs are 2-4 ATS in their last six games

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league. Doncic has the skill set to effectively set up the offense but scores from anywhere on the court. The 25-year-old leads the league in scoring (34.6) and ranks third in assists (9.8). In his previous matchup, Doncic had 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Doncic has now recorded a triple-double in each of his last four games.

Forward P.J. Washington is an extremely effective role player. Washington hovers around the rim for easy looks and rebounds but also owns a reliable jumper. The Kentucky product averages 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In Tuesday's setback against the Pacers, Washington had 20 points, seven rebounds, and went 4-of-8 from 3-point land.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler can easily flip a switch to become a menace on the court. The six-time NBA All-Star averages 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per contest. He's averaging 31.5 points per game over his last two contests. In the March 2 win over the Jazz, Butler stuffed the stat sheet with 37 points and seven assists.

Center Bam Adebayo plays with high energy on both ends of the floor. Adebayo can handle the rock and defend multiple positions at an elite level. The 26-year-old logs 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Additionally, he's compiled 31 double-doubles this season.

