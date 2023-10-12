When Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge last November, part of the ruling, which kept Bridges out of jail, was a criminal protective order -- which dictated that Bridges stay away from his former girlfriend and victim, Mychelle Johnson, for the next 10 years.

According to WSOC in Charlotte, an arrest warrant has been issued for Bridges for the alleged violation of that protective order, with a police report indicating "the victim's windshield was smashed in" by Bridges at her residence in January, mere months after the 10-year order was instituted.

In addition to the arrest warrant, a criminal summons was issued for Bridges on Wednesday, according to WSOC, with neither the warrant, which dates back to January, nor the summons having been served yet. Bridges was also put on probation for three years stemming from the original domestic violence charge. If convicted of this protective order violation, he would also be in violation of his probation.

Bridges, who sat out all of last season, appeared set to get his career back on track after signing a one-year, $7.9 million deal with the Hornets for this upcoming season. The NBA served Bridges with a 30-game suspension last year, and 20 of those games are considered to have been served. As of right now, he is slated to finish that suspension over the first 10 games this season, at which point he would become eligible to play.

But that is seemingly all up in the air now with these new allegations coming to light. CBS will continue to update this story as more details emerge.