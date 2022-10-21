The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) and New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) will both be feeling good about themselves heading into their matchup on Friday night. Charlotte opened the season with a 129-102 win over San Antonio, while New Orleans blew out Brooklyn in a 130-108 final. These teams met twice last season, with Charlotte winning both matchups.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte, N.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Pelicans as 6.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Pelicans vs. Hornets odds.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hornets vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Hornets spread: Pelicans -6.5

Pelicans vs. Hornets over/under: 226 points

Pelicans vs. Hornets money line: Pelicans -267, Hornets +215

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans looked like legitimate NBA Finals contenders in their season opener, blowing out one of the top teams in the NBA. Forward Zion Williamson, who missed the 2021-22 season, poured in 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over Brooklyn. Brandon Ingram, who paced the team in scoring last year, had 28 points of his own.

Charlotte is playing without star guard LaMelo Ball (ankle), and it is expected to be missing Cody Martin following a quad injury in the first quarter on Wednesday night. The Hornets picked up a blowout win over the Spurs, but San Antonio might wind up being the worst team in the NBA. New Orleans has covered the spread in six consecutive trips to Charlotte and has more talent in this year's matchup.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte could not have gotten off to a better start this season, as its 129-102 win at San Antonio marked the franchise's largest margin of victory in a season opener. Third-year big man Nick Richards scored a career-high 19 points and completed his double-double with 10 rebounds. He is an imposing presence in the paint, which will make it difficult for Williamson to have success in this game.

P.J. Washington scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in 30 minutes of action against the Spurs. Washington has had several promising campaigns in a row dating back to preseason, so this could be a breakout season for him. The Hornets won both of their games against New Orleans last season and have now covered the spread in four of their last five games overall.

How to make Pelicans vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 229 combined points.

