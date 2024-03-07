Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Warriors look much better today on their home court. They are fully in control with a 78-58 lead over the Bucks. The Warriors took a big hit to their ego last Sunday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Warriors came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Milwaukee 41-21, Golden State 32-28

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Warriors found out the hard way on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: Golden State lost to the Celtics, and the Warriors lost bad. The score wound up at 140-88. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Warriors have scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks waltzed into their game on Monday with five straight wins but they left with six. They walked away with a 113-106 victory over Los Angeles. 113 seems to be a good number for the Bucks as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Bucks relied on the efforts of Bobby Portis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 16 rebounds, and Damian Lillard, who scored 41 points. Lillard didn't help the Bucks' cause all that much against the Bulls on Friday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Golden State's defeat ended a eight-game streak of away wins and brought them to 32-28. As for Milwaukee, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 41-21 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Warriors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 121.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.