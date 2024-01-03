The Indiana Pacers announced Spokenote as their official jersey patch partner this week and have created a unique concept. The Pacers will become the first major U.S. pro sports team to feature a jersey patch with a functioning QR code.

The patch will be on the left shoulder of the Pacers' regular season and postseason jerseys. Fans who scan it will be accessing "unique, never-seen-before Pacers' content." When scanned, the QR code currently takes you to a video of the Pacers explaining the new patch.

"No one is going to look as good as the Pacers," point guard Tyrese Haliburton said in the video.

"We are thrilled to have Spokenote as our jersey patch partner, and their innovative product will allow us to engage our fans in many new and different ways," Todd Taylor, president and chief commercial officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said. "We are extremely proud to assist a local startup on its journey to becoming a widely known consumer brand."

With the patch, the Pacers are also representing a local business because Spokenote is a Fishers-based tech startup company. All NBA teams have patch sponsors, except the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pacers are set to debut the jerseys with the new QR code patch during their home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.