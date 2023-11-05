Jayson Tatum wrote his name in the history books on Saturday night during the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. With a slick and-one in the paint, Tatum became the youngest Celtics player -- and 10th youngest in NBA history -- to reach 10,000 career points.

In the middle of the second quarter, Tatum was posting up Cam Thomas at the 3-point line, and caught the Nets youngster leaning the wrong way. As soon as he received the pass from Jrue Holiday, Tatum spun to his right, took two dribbles and then spun back to his left, leaving the Nets' defense in disarray. All Thomas could do was foul him, but that was no problem for Tatum, who finished the layup anyway before converting the and-one.

Tatum reached the mark at 25 years, 246 days old, surpassing Antoine Walker on the team's record books by nearly a year. Here's where Tatum stands in NBA history among the youngest players to reach the milestone:

LeBron James: 23 years, 59 days Kevin Durant: 24 years, 33 days Kobe Bryant: 24 years, 194 days

Carmelo Anthony: 24 years, 251 days Tracy McGrady: 24 years, 272 days Giannis Antetokounmpo: 25 years, 45 days Devin Booker: 25 years, 60 days Dwight Howard: 25 years, 95 days Bob McAdoo: 25 years, 137 days Jayson Tatum: 25 years, 246 days

That's an exclusive group filled with current and future Hall of Famers, and while Tatum still has a long way to go in his young career, this achievement is yet another reminder that he's on that sort of trajectory.

Tatum, who is also the only player in NBA history with 10,000 points and 1,000 made 3-pointers before turning 26, is off to another tremendous start this season. Entering Saturday's contest, he was averaging 29.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and four assists on 56.3/40.6/80.0 shooting splits. The Celtics, as a result, remained the only undefeated team in the league.