A first-round Western Conference battle in the 2022 NBA playoffs features the No. 5 seed Utah Jazz going on the road to play No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening. These teams split the season series 1-1. In the first contest, Utah came out on top 99-93. Dallas guard Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful (calf) for Game 2.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena. Utah is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 206.

Jazz vs. Mavericks spread: Utah -5.5

Jazz vs. Mavericks over-under: 206 points

Jazz vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas +190, Utah -230

UTA: Jazz are 5-0 ATS in their last five conference quarterfinals games

DAL: Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last six Monday games

Why the Jazz can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the league's best all-around players. Mitchell is uber-athletic and plays with great balance, quickness and agility. The three-time All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. In the Game 1 victory, Mitchell finished with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic is a knockdown shooter on the perimeter for Utah. Bogdanovic can put the ball on the deck, take his man to the hoop and finish through contact. The 2011 second-round pick averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and shot 39 percent from 3-point land. Bogdanovic had a good outing in Game 1 and will look to continue that solid play. He logged 26 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavs should have a sense of urgency as they look to avoid going to Utah with a 0-2 series deficit. Guard Jalen Brunson is one of the players who can step up with Doncic likely out. Brunson is extremely quick and agile and can beat defenders to his spots. The Villanova product has a reliable jumper but can also set his teammates up. The 2018 second-round pick averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Brunson dropped a team-high 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Game 1.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is another important contributor for Dallas. Dinwiddie brings excellent height and length to the backcourt. The Colorado product is a smooth and efficient distributor who possesses good court vision. Dinwiddie also creates his own offense, putting up 13.7 points with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. In his last outing, Dinwiddie finished with 22 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

How to make Jazz vs. Mavericks picks

