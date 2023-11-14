We've got another exciting Northwest Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 3-7 overall and 2-2 at home, while Portland is 3-6 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Blazers won three of their four head-to-head matchups with the Jazz last season and also covered the spread in three of the four meetings. This is the second game of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament for both squads, with each winning their first contest.

This season, the Trail Blazers are 5-4 against the spread, while the Jazz are 4-6 against the number. For Tuesday, Utah is favored by 6 points in the latest Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 80-43 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers spread: Jazz -6

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 229.5 points

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers money line: Jazz: -243, Trail Blazers: +197

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-110. Jerami Grant led the Blazers in the loss with 23 points and Skylar Mays, who recently had his two-way deal converted into an NBA contract, had a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists.

Portland's depth has been tested this season with Robert Williams III (knee) out for the season and the top three guards in the rotation currently injured. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb) are all out on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday as they managed a 127-121 win over Memphis. Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson were among the main playmakers for the Jazz as the former had 26 points along with seven rebounds while the latter scored 26 points.

Markkanen has followed up his first career All-Star appearance with another strong season thus far. He's averaging 24.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 44.6% from the 3-point line. He's had at least 20 points in his last five games and hasn't scored fewer than 19 points in a game this season. Jazz center Walker Kessler (elbow) is out for Tuesday.

How to make Jazz vs. Trail Blazers picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Trail Blazers vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 80-43 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.