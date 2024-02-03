Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a displaced flap of the meniscus in his left knee and is considering surgery to repair the issue, according to The Athletic. No decision has been made on the best course of action, but if he does undergo a procedure, he will be out for an extended period of time. For now, Embiid remains out indefinitely.

Embiid's specific issue, which is known as a flap tear, is a complex injury and is often treated with a partial menisectomy, per Jeff Stotts, a certified athletic trainer and injury analyst for Rotowire. A partial menisectomy means that a small portion of Embiid's meniscus would be removed.

The update comes on the heels of the 76ers announcing that Embiid had suffered an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee, which CBS Sports' Bill Reiter was able to confirm on Thursday.

The reigning MVP is enjoying the best season of his career but has continued to deal with health issues. He's missed 13 out of Philadelphia's 47 games thus far this season, including a marquee matchup against the Denver Nuggets late last month.

The 76ers also held him out of their following game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but cleared him to return on Tuesday when they battled the Golden State Warriors. It was a shaky night on the court for Embiid as he shot just 5-of-18 from the floor, and things went from bad to worse in the fourth quarter when Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg. Embiid left the game from there and did not return.

Here's a look at the play where Embiid got hurt:

While individual awards are a lesser concern for the 76ers, it is also worth noting here that basically any meaningful absence will knock Embiid out of the running to win his second consecutive MVP award. The league instituted a new rule this season stating that major award winners must play at least 65 games. Having already missed 13, Embiid is dangerously close to being ruled ineligible, and will continue to miss games so long as he's sidelined.

Philadelphia has six games in the next 11 days, so even a two-week absence knocks Embiid out of the race for good.

Tuesday also marked the first time since Nov. 15 against Boston that Embiid didn't score at least 30 points in a game. It ended a streak of 22 consecutive 30-point games for Embiid, and only Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden have had longer streaks in NBA history.

Philadelphia has even less time to determine its strategy leading up the trade deadline, which is only eight days away on Thursday, Feb. 8. The 76ers have been weighing the risks and benefits of an all-in push for this championship knowing that such an approach could cost them their max cap space this offseason. Any serious Embiid injury would change that calculus.